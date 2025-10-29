Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Brad Pitt and many Hollywood stars spotted at Blue Jays vs Dodgers showdown

Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series. The tie now stands at 2-2 and will move to Game 5 on Wednesday. However, the big guns were not just present on the field, but in the stands too. A-list celebrities from across sectors showed up at Dodger Stadium to enjoy the action. According to TMZ, Brad Pitt was in the crowd, as was Sydney Sweeney. Adding to the star power were Tobey Maguire, Austin Butler, James Marsden, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and more.

Celebs at Dodgers vs Jays game LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, were also at the game, lending their support to a fellow Los Angeles team. Another sporting legend in the house was women’s boxing star Christy Martin, who was sitting with Sweeney, the actress set to play her in an upcoming biopic, the New York Post reported.

In fact, Sweeney also provided the narration at the start of Fox’s broadcast, as reported by the Post. “Given the setting, it would be appropriate to dust the story in movie magic, right?” Sweeney was heard saying. “Why not romanticize a bit? Place their names exactly where they belong. High above the streets in shining lights. Why not?”

Royalty of another kind was also seen supporting the home team, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donned Dodgers caps and took front-row seats in the stadium.

Current status of the World Series The Fall Classic is heading for a thrilling end as the series stands tied at 2-2. This also means that the series will go at least as far as Game 6, and that will be on the Blue Jays’ home field – Rogers Center. The comeback after what seemed a morale-shattering defeat in Game 3 was a very impressive feat by the Blue Jays. Their third baseman, Ernie Clement, showed great confidence in his unit, as quoted by MLB.com.

“We are a team of uncommon men. I think a normal team would have folded today. And we're not normal. I think we're the best team in baseball.” With the series now all square, two more exciting games are on the cards. Focus will be on the Dodgers’ Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, who was neutralized in Game 4. Can he come up trumps in Game 5?

FAQs What is the World Series? The World Series is the final series in the MLB postseason, where the winners of the two conferences in the MLB face each other for the title.

Which teams are playing in the World Series this year? The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are the two finalists this year.

