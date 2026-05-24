Prince Owusu hat trick helps Montreal rally for 4-4 tie with DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prince Owusu finished off his first MLS hat trick on a penalty kick four minutes into stoppage time, and teenager Hennadii Synchuk scored the equalizer two minutes later to rally CF Montreal to a 4-4 draw with D.C. United on Saturday night.

Montreal trailed 4-2 heading into stoppage time before Owusu scored for the third time in the match and the ninth time this season. The PK was awarded after he was fouled by Keisuke Kurokawa

Synchuk, 19, followed with his first goal this season and his second in 22 appearances after subbing into the match in the 67th minute

Rookie Louis Munteanu scored his fifth goal — unassisted on a header off a deflection in the 9th minute to put DC United in front and Jared Stroud scored for the first time this season — unassisted in the 28th minute for a two-goal lead.

Owusu found the net for the first time after a long run in the first minute of stoppage time to cut it to 2-1 at halftime.

Tai Baribo scored his seventh goal — on a PK in the 51st minute for a 3-1 lead. Brayan Vera's foul on Lucas Bartlett led to the kick.

Montreal pulled within 3-2 in the 61st minute on another goal by Owusu. Former Red Bulls midfielder Wiki Carmona assisted.

Bartlett scored his second goal of the campaign to give DC United a 4-2 lead in the 87th minute.

Thomas Gillier, 21, had six saves for Montreal (4-8-2) in his 21st career start.

Sean Johnson turned away four shots for DC United (4-5-6), which remains unbeaten in six straight matches..

Montreal improves to 1-6-1 on the road, while DC United is 2-3-2 at home.

Montreal has gone 3-2-2 since Philippe Eullaffroy took over as interim coach on April 12.

The all-time series is tied 10-10-12.

The league takes a break for the FIFA World Cup and will return to action on July 16.