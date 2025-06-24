Prithvi Shaw set to join Maharashtra after ending ties with home team Mumbai; here's why

Prithvi Shaw has officially parted ways with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) after obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC). He is set to pursue new opportunities with Maharashtra. The 25-year-old opener seeks to revive his fortunes following a period affected by fitness and disciplinary issues.

Obtaining the No Objection Certificate (NOC) The Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed that Shaw formally requested an NOC to represent another team in the upcoming domestic season. After consideration, the MCA granted the certificate, allowing Shaw to make his way to the new team.

MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap reflected on Shaw's decision stating, “Prithvi Shaw has been an exceptional talent and has contributed significantly to Mumbai cricket. We respect his decision and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Reasons for leaving Mumbai Prithvi Shaw expressed gratitude in a heartfelt letter for his former team Mumbai where he debuted in 2017.

“At this juncture in my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe will further contribute to my growth and development as a cricketer,” Shaw wrote.

Prithvi Shaw’s performance for Mumbai Prithvi Shaw smashed a century on his Mumbai debut in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy semifinals. Shaw also led Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title in 2020-21 and proved his leadership capabilities. However, his career has been inconsistent, with fitness and disciplinary issues overshadowing his on-field achievements.

In the 2024-25 season, Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji squad due to poor fitness, and he went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. His last appearance for Mumbai was in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final, where Mumbai took a five-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh.

Challenges with fitness and discipline Prithvi Shaw’s career has been impacted by recurring concerns about his fitness and discipline.

Shreyas Iyer, who captained Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, openly criticized Shaw’s work ethic, stating, “He needs to get his work ethic right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him.” Iyer further noted, “We can’t babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level needs to know what they should be doing.”

A new chapter with Maharashtra Shaw’s move to Maharashtra will offer a fresh start, with the state set to pair him with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the batting order. According to a report by The Hindu, the Maharashtra Cricket Association is preparing to announce a high-profile coaching appointment. While officials have remained tight-lipped, sources have confirmed that Shaw’s joining the team is confirmed.