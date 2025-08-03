Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025: Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe, Eric Allen enshrined in NFL history

The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed its Class of 2025, including Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe, and Eric Allen on Saturday (August 2). Their speeches, rich with gratitude and insights on perseverance and mentorship, highlighted their lasting impact on the NFL.

Advertisement

Jared Allen Jared Allen, known for his calf-roping sack celebration, spoke about his "why" fear, respect, and the pursuit of greatness.

"The 'why' is what makes you different. My why can be summed up with three things: fear, respect, and the pursuit of greatness," he said.

Fear of failure drove growth, while respect for peers and icons like Jack Youngblood inspired him. He kept the NFL sack leaders’ names in his locker for motivation. Allen thanked the Chiefs, Panthers, Bears, and Vikings, saying, "As a Norseman by blood, it was only fitting I became a Viking."

Sterling Sharpe Sterling Sharpe’s speech focused on family and mentorship, peaking with a moment alongside his brother, Shannon Sharpe, the first brothers enshrined in the Hall.

Advertisement

Sharpe credited coaches Buddy Geis, Sherm Lewis, and Jon Gruden for his Green Bay Packers success. "You have to learn to follow before you can lead," he said, noting how he emulated receivers like Michael Irvin to win the 1992 triple crown.

To Shannon, he said, "Everything I did was for an audience of one," inviting him onstage to share their historic bond.

Also Read | Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns LB announces retirement after 10 NFL seasons

Eric Allen Eric Allen expressed gratitude for football’s impact.

"The pursuit of excellence, in short, calls for everything you have got," he said.

Drafted by Buddy Ryan in 1988, he valued his Eagles tenure with elite defenses. Allen thanked the Saints and Raiders, especially Al Davis and Jon Gruden, for his Oakland years with stars like Jerry Rice. He honored his wife, Lynn Marie, saying, "You’ve had my back since day one. I love you always and forever," emphasizing a life of respect.

Advertisement