Pro Panja League set to go Live on Friday on Sony Sports & Fancode

Sony Sports has played a big part in the promotion of the sport, with a 1-year media rights contract, the company is set to host events throughout the year to boost the game’s popularity. “Sony has supported us in a much, much bigger way than we could have hoped for. Our promos have been played during the Ashes, which was the only cricket during July. They've stitched together this partnership with Zee as well for Gadar 2, a co-branded promo. So, they've done a lot and much, much more than we expected," he added.