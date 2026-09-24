Pro Picks: Broncos will beat the Rams in a possible Super Bowl preview

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams’ dynamic offense vs. Denver’s stout defense is a potential Super Bowl preview in Week 3.

The Rams knocked Jaxson Dart out of the game and dominated the New York Giants, but have a short turnaround after a Monday night home win.

All-Pros Patrick Surtain II, Zach Allen and the rest of the Broncos’ defense will be a difficult challenge for Stafford, who threw three of his four touchdown passes to Davante Adams with Puka Nacua sidelined.

The Bo Nix-Jaylen Waddle connection got in rhythm. Nix will have to deal with Aaron Donald this week.

The Rams are 26-19 against the spread as road favorites under coach Sean McVay. They’re 2 1/2-point favorites in Denver.

Pro Picks likes the home team.

BRONCOS: 23-21

Line: Packers minus 5 1/2

Michael Penix Jr. will start for the struggling Falcons in his first game back following ACL surgery. He’ll face a defense that has seven sacks and is allowing just 3.9 yards per play. But the Packers have been sloppy, committing 26 penalties. Jordan Love should get the offense going against Atlanta’s defense.

PACKERS: 27-16

Line: Seahawks minus 7

Sam Darnold could return for the defending Super Bowl champions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba already has four touchdown catches. Marcus Mariota replaces Jayden Daniels, who injured his non-throwing elbow again for the Commanders. Washington is 3-7 without Daniels. Seattle shouldn’t have trouble winning its 13th straight game.

BEST BET: SEAHAWKS: 26-12

Line: Chiefs minus 11 1/2

Patrick Mahomes is playing like a three-time Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III has added a new dimension for Kansas City’s offense and Travis Kelce turned the clock back a few years to his prime. The Dolphins are completely overmatched. The Chiefs are only 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games but last season was a disaster.

CHIEFS: 31-13

Line: Panthers minus 2 1/2

Bryce Young is playing the best football of his career and Devin Lloyd helped Carolina’s defense make a dramatic turnaround after giving up 59 points. Don’t tell Todd Monken the Browns are the same old Browns. Deshaun Watson just needed to face the Buccaneers to go back to his Houston form.

PANTHERS: 23-22

Line: Bills minus 7

Jim Harbaugh had never been 0-2 as a head coach until he hired Mike McDaniel to run his offense. Justin Herbert and his teammates are out of sync and need to turn it around quickly. Josh Allen and the Bills are the complete opposite. Buffalo’s dynamic offense has overcome a shaky defense.

BILLS: 27-23

Line: Bengals minus 3 1/2

Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s offense don’t have to win shootouts anymore. They finally have a tough defense. That’s bad news for Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s stumbling offense. The Bengals are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

BENGALS: 23-17

Line: Texans minus 2 1/2

This is a matchup between two teams with high aspirations that are now desperate to avoid an 0-3 start. Houston’s defense got back on track but C.J. Stroud and the offense couldn’t score last week. The Colts nearly upset the Chiefs on the road but coach Shane Steichen played it safe in overtime and they fell short. Indianapolis has lost nine straight games since an 8-2 start last season.

UPSET SPECIAL: COLTS: 19-17

Line: Lions minus 6 1/2

Aaron Glenn goes back to Detroit where he was defensive coordinator for four seasons. He could’ve been 2-0 if not for poor clock management. The turnover-prone Geno Smith has protected the ball in his return to the Jets. The Lions are struggling on defense without their starting safeties so they’ll need Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and their prolific offense to outscore opponents.

LIONS: 30-20

Line: Jaguars minus 2 1/2

Drake Maye is struggling, A.J. Brown is out a few more weeks, the offensive line is banged-up and the Patriots are having trouble on offense. They’ll need a strong defensive effort against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, who are coming off a poor performance in Denver.

JAGUARS: 23-20

Line: Giants minus 2 1/2

The Titans had the Eagles on the ropes but fell short of giving Robert Saleh his first win. Jeffery Simmons should give Jameis Winston plenty of trouble. Winston will have a week to prepare for this one after replacing Jaxson Dart. That’ll help the Giants get in sync on offense.

GIANTS: 20-19

Line: 49ers minus 8 1/2

Are the Cardinals the team that upset the Chargers or got walloped by the Seahawks? Brock Purdy has the 49ers’ offense operating smoothly. But their depleted receiving corps lost Demarcus Robinson (ankle) and they need more in the run game.

49ERS: 24-17

Line: Vikings minus 1 1/2

Kyler Murray is back for the Vikings to play against a defense that made Watson look like a Pro Bowl quarterback. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s defense shut down the Bears and now faces mistake-prone Baker Mayfield and the skidding Buccaneers. Todd Bowles’ seat is getting hotter after a 2-9 stretch, going back to last season. Tampa Bay hasn’t covered the spread in 10 straight games.

BUCCANEERS: 20-17

Line: Saints minus 3 1/2

Klint Kubiak, Kirk Cousins and the Raiders could match the team’s 2025 win total with another victory. They have a balanced offense and the revamped defense has allowed just 28 points. Tyler Shough and the resilient Saints need to avoid falling behind again by double digits. If the offense can start fast for once, they’ll be in control. New Orleans has covered eight straight games.

SAINTS 24-19

Line: Ravens minus 3

Lamar Jackson vs. Dak Prescott on a neutral field in Rio de Janeiro should light up the scoreboard. Jackson could have a big day running and throwing. Field conditions could be a factor. Offenses have the advantage. So does the team that handles the long travel best.

RAVENS: 30-26

Line: Eagles minus 4 1/2

Jalen Hurts overcame two picks and rallied Philadelphia to a late win in Tennessee. An extra day of rest should help the Eagles, who have several players banged-up. The Bears could be down to third-string QB Case Keenum with Caleb Williams (hamstring) week-to-week and Tyson Bagent in concussion protocol. That won’t be easy against Jalen Carter and a fierce defense. Bears are 3-0 ATS as home underdogs under coach Ben Johnson. That's with Williams.

EAGLES: 27-16

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Last week: Straight up: 10-6. Against spread: 8-8.

Overall: Straight up: 20-12. Against spread: 13-19.

Best Bet: Straight up: 2-0. Against spread: 1-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 0-2. Against spread: 1-1.