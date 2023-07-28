Pro Punja League set to go Live on Friday on Sony Sports & Fancode2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:13 AM IST
The league will have six teams - Kiraak Hyderabad, Mumbai Muscle, Rohtak Rowdies, Ludhiana Lions, Baroda Badshahs, and Kochi KD’s, for the inaugural edition, with 180 top arm-wrestlers drafted from across the country.
New Delhi: The inaugural season of Pro Punja League (PPL), a professional arm-wrestling league, is set to kickstart on 28 July 2023, at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Arena here in New Delhi. The 17-day event will broadcast will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s linear channels and streamed on FanCode.
