Pro Wrestling legend Buff Bagwell undergoes above-knee leg amputation

Pro wrestling legend Marcus “Buff” Bagwell has has undergone an above-the-knee amputation at the age of 55, due to complications from a 2020 car crash. Following years of surgeries, infections, and a long, exhausting recovery, his fight has now taken a deeply challenging turn.

The 2020 Crash The 2020 accident occurred in Cobb County, Georgia, when Bagwell lost control of his Chevrolet Tahoe while navigating a turn. According to the Cobb County Police Department, the vehicle crossed a median, smashed through a metal fence, and collided with a restroom at a transit bus station.

Bagwell sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital. This wasn’t his first brush with danger. He had also been in a serious car crash in 2012, highlighting the physical toll his body has endured.

A Legacy of strength Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers shared the news in a Facebook post, celebrating Bagwell’s enduring spirit: “We’re sharing this photo today with heavy hearts, but also with deep respect for a man who’s still standing tall in spirit. Buff gave everything to this business, his body, his energy, his charisma, and he’s given fans a lifetime of memories along the way. Now is a time for love. For respect. And for reflection on what strength truly means.”

“Everyone processes news like this in their own way. But if you have a good memory of Buff, if you ever smiled when he hit the ring, if you just want to send something ."