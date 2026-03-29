'Process is everything': Hardik Singh looks ahead to World Cup after winning Player of the Year at Hockey India Annual Awards

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist and Indian Men's Hockey Team midfielder Hardik Singh has opened up about his pursuit of excellence following his win at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025. At the ceremony held in New Delhi on Friday, 27 March, Hardik was honoured with the prestigious Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Men), marking the third time in his career he has received the nation's top hockey accolade.

According to a press release from Hockey India, Hardik's 2025 season was a testament to his status as one of the world's premier midfielders. A pivotal figure in the team's tactical setup, he was instrumental in India's Gold medal-winning campaign at the Men's Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar.

Beyond continental success, Hardik reached a major personal landmark on 7 June 2025, when he earned his 150th international cap during an FIH Pro League clash against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Known for his relentless work rate and ability to dictate play from the centre, Hardik was also a standout leader in the domestic circuit, recently captaining the HIL Governing Council squad in the Hero Hockey India League 2026.

Reflecting on his latest Player of the Year honour, Hardik Singh was quick to highlight the collective effort behind his individual success, "I am feeling extremely happy to get this award again, but the credit goes entirely to my team and the coaching staff. Without them, I could never be here. Hockey is a team game; when you play as a unit, your teammates and the staff always help you find the best version of yourself. That is what I try to do in every session, every single day. Getting this award makes you feel recognised for your hard work, your passion, and your dedication to the Indian team."

With a massive 2026 calendar ahead, headlined by the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games, Hardik is channelling his energy into the team's preparation and mental discipline.

"This year is very important for us because we have the World Cup and the Asian Games. I really want to focus on the World Cup; I feel we have a good opportunity to win it, and I am trying to bring my best game to that stage. I don't want to think too much about the outcome; I will always think about the process. The process is the most important thing. If we complete our preparation and do everything right as a team, we have a much better chance to win and make the country proud," he added.