PSG claims French Super Cup trophy after thrilling penalty shootout against Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured the French Super Cup title, edging Olympique Marseille 4–1 in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 2–2 draw at the end of regulation time on January 8, 2026, at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City. The match showcased the technical brilliance and championship mentality that have defined Luis Enrique's tenure at the Parisian club while demonstrating Marseille's fighting spirit under Roberto De Zerbi's tactical guidance.

Ousmane Dembele's early strike sets the tone Paris Saint-Germain dictated proceedings from the opening whistle, with Ousmane Dembele delivering a clinical finish to break the deadlock in the 13th minute. The French winger's composed execution provided PSG with an early advantage in what would become a fiercely contested encounter between French football's most storied rivals.

PSG's superior possession control and technical proficiency were evident throughout the opening stages, as Luis Enrique's men sought to establish dominance on neutral ground in Kuwait.