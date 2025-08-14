PSG clinch UEFA Super Cup 2025 in dramatic penalty shootout against Tottenham

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) edged Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (4-3 on penalties) in an electrifying UEFA Super Cup 2025 clash at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy. The match, a thrilling battle between the Champions League and Europa League winners, ended in a high-scoring draw after regular time, with PSG prevailing in the penalty shootout. Notably, PSG won their maiden UEFA Super Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur’s early domination Tottenham started on a high note, with Micky van de Ven opening the scoring in the 39th minute, capitalizing on a well-worked set piece. The lead was extended shortly after halftime when Cristian Romero scored in the 48th minute, making it 2-0. However, PSG's response was swift and decisive, setting the stage for a dramatic turnaround.

Paris Saint-Germain's second-half surge Lee Kang-in scored the first goal for PSG in the 85th minute of the game. The tables turned when Goncalo Ramos stunned the Spurs by levelling the score 2-2 in the stoppage time (90+4'), leading to the penalty shootout.

Penalty shootout drama In a gripping Super Cup penalty shootout, PSG triumphed over Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-3 victory. The drama began with Tottenham's Solanke scoring, followed by PSG's Vitinha missing his shot. Tottenham's Bentancur extended their lead, but PSG's Ramos answered back. PSG goalkeeper Chevalier saved Tottenham's van der Ven's penalty, keeping PSG in contention. Dembele leveled the score for PSG, only for Tel to miss his attempt. Lee Kang-in put PSG ahead, and despite Tottenham's Porro tying it up, Mendes delivered the decisive penalty to secure the Super Cup for PSG.