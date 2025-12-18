PSG defeats Flamengo on penalties to win historic 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) claimed their maiden FIFA Intercontinental Cup title on Wednesday (December 17), following a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Flamengo at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

The match concluded 1-1 after ninety minutes of regulation and additional time, with the French champions ultimately prevailing 2-1 in the subsequent penalty phase. This win marked PSG's sixth major trophy of the year and their first Intercontinental Cup title, adding to their Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup titles.

Luis Enrique's tactical mastery in the first half Under manager Luis Enrique, PSG controlled the game's early rhythm with disciplined possession and quick transitions. The French side dominated the ball, creating territorial advantages through midfield superiority. Players like Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz orchestrated play effectively, limiting Flamengo's attacking threats. Despite several promising positions, PSG struggled to convert chances into goals until late in the half.

Kvaratskhelia's breakthrough goal In the 38th minute, Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke the deadlock. A cross from Desire Doue caused chaos in Flamengo's box, with goalkeeper Agustin Rossi mishandling the ball. Kvaratskhelia reacted quickest, sliding in to finish clinically and give PSG a 1-0 lead. This goal boosted the team's confidence heading into halftime.

Flamengo's strong second-half comeback Flamengo, coached by Filipe Luis, showed resilience after the break. The Brazilian side, current Copa Libertadores holders, ramped up pressure with better pressing and possession. Their intensity forced PSG into a more defensive stance, highlighting Flamengo's championship quality despite playing more matches to reach the final.

Jorginho's equalizer from the spot The turning point came in the 62nd minute when Flamengo earned a penalty after a foul by Marquinhos on Giorgian de Arrascaeta. Veteran midfielder Jorginho stepped up confidently, slotting the ball past PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov to make it 1-1. This strike revitalized Flamengo and pushed the game toward extra time.

Tense extra time The additional 30 minutes saw both teams adopt cautious approaches, prioritizing defense to avoid concessions. Neither side created clear opportunities, maintaining the deadlock. PSG held slight possession edges, but Flamengo's organization neutralized threats, setting the stage for penalties.

