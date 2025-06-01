PSG script history with record-breaking 5-0 win over Inter Milan, claim first Champions League title and treble

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) scripted history by winning their first-ever UEFA Champions League title on Sunday (June 1). They defeated Inter Milan 5-0 at Munich’s Allianz Arena. This was the biggest margin victory in a Champions League final in its 70-year history. Moreover, PSG completed a treble having already won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France in the 2024-25 season.

Led by coach Luis Enrique, PSG’s young team, with 19-year-old Désiré Doué as the star, played with energy and skill. The win was a dream come true for PSG’s Qatari owners, who have spent over a decade trying to achieve this goal.

A historic win PSG registered a massive milestone in French football with the Champions League win. It is only the second time a French club has won the European Cup after Marseille beat AC Milan in 1993.

The 5-0 score was record-breaking as it surpassed the previous scoreline of 4-0 wins by AC Milan in 1989 and 1994 and Bayern Munich in 1974. Notably, PSG previously reached a final in 2020 where they lost to Bayern Munich.

A team with youngsters What makes this win even more special is PSG’s new approach. For years, they signed big stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Kylian Mbappé, but this triumph came after focusing on young players.

PSG vs Inter Milan clash PSG dominated the final clash from the beginning. Achraf Hakimi, playing against his former club Inter Milan, scored in the 12th minute after a pass from Vitinha.

“We have made history, we have written our names in the history of this club,” Hakimi said. “For a long time, this club deserved it, we are very happy.

Désiré Doué made it 2-0 in the 20th minute, with a goal deflected off Inter’s Federico Dimarco. Doué registered his second goal in the 63rd minute when he slid the ball into the net.

“I have no words. That was just incredible for me, simply incredible,” Doué said.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the fourth in the 73rd minute, and substitute Senny Mayulu added the fifth in the 86th minute, joining Doué as a teenage scorer.

Inter Milan players, on the other hand, struggled throughout the game and fell short of securing their first Champions League title since 2010. Led by Simone Inzaghi, the team remained without any trophies this season.

Teams That Won the Treble PSG have been added to an elite group of clubs with treble.

Celtic - 1966-67

Ajax - 1971-72

PSV - 1987-88

Manchester United - 1998-99

Barcelona - 2008-09

Inter Milan - 2009-10

Bayern Munich - 2012-13

Barcelona - 2014-15

Bayern Munich - 2019-20

Manchester City - 2022-23