PSG vs Arsenal: Which is the bigger football club in terms of valuation, revenue, profits, ownership

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday clinched the UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy for the second time in a row by beating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic final in Budapest, Hungary that ended 1-1 after extra time.

The French giant is only the second team to retain the trophy in the modern era after all-time king of Europe Real Madrid.

But have you often wondered how much these football clubs make, earn and lose in terms of their financials. Take a look at this:

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1. Paris Saint-Germain The club, which was founded relatively recently in August 1970, has a total valuation of $5.3 billion, according to a CNBC report. PSG's total revenue as of the 2024-25 season stood at $904 million while its EBITDA is $105 million. Of this, revenue by segment is as follows:

Match day: $191 million

Commercial: $396 million

Broadcasting: $316 million PSG has zero net debt relative to its value, which has grown 16% YoY.

The financial trajectory of the club shifted permanently in 2011 when Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, purchased PSG. It transformed the football club into one of the wealthiest sports franchises in the world.

The club was founded following the merger of Paris FC and Stade Saint-Germain, and competes in Ligue 1, the top tier of French football. They have won 14 domestic league titles and own the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris with a seating capacity of nearly 48,000.

2. Arsenal The football club was founded in 1886 by a group of munitions workers in south-east London and has since earned the moniker of The Gunners. Its total valuation stood at $4.8 billion, according to CNBC report. Arsenal's total revenue as of the 2024-25 season stood at $888 million while its EBITDA is $183 million. Of this, revenue by segment is as follows:

Match day: $198 million

Commercial: $339 million

Broadcasting: $351 million Following a 22-year drought, Arsenal won the 2025–26 Premier League title under manager Mikel Arteta, which reportedly transformed their financial standing. In 2026, Forbes valued the club at a staggering $5.4 billion—ranking them 8th among the world’s most valuable soccer franchises—backed by an all-time record Premier League revenue projected up to $895 million.

Arsenal has 1% net debt relative to its value, which has grown 20% YoY.

For 93 years, Arsenal’s heart and soul resided at Highbury (The Arsenal Stadium), famous for its iconic Art Deco East and West stands. However, to compete financially with Europe's elite, the club made a massive move in 2006 to the newly constructed, 60,000+ capacity Emirates Stadium.