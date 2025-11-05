PSG vs Bayern Munich: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will lock horns with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash on Tuesday (November 4). The match will be played at the Parc des Princes stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Match details Date: Tuesday, November 4, in the United States/ Wednesday, November 5, in India

Time: 4:00 PM ET in the US/ 1:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Parc des Princes.

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, fuboTV, and ViX.

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

AI predictions Grok: “PSG's explosive front three of Dembélé, Barcola, and Kvaratskhelia will stretch Bayern's high line, but Kane's lethal finishing and Olise's flair could punish any overcommitment. In a clash of unbeaten giants, Bayern's red-hot form edges a thrilling 3-2 victory at Parc des Princes.”

Also Read | Lennart Karl becomes Bayern Munich’s youngest Champions League goalscorer

ChatGPT: "This one promises fireworks, with both sides packed with attacking stars. PSG’s home advantage and flair could trouble Bayern early on, but the German side’s tactical discipline and counterattacking sharpness usually shine in big games. Expect a tight battle where Bayern’s experience just edges it, PSG 1–2 Bayern Munich."

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Team news PSG are dealing with an injury crisis post-internationals, including Desire Doue (thigh) out and Illia Zabarnyi suspended after a red card against Leverkusen. Key returns include Ousmane Dembele (Ballon d'Or winner).

Bayern misses Jamal Musiala (ankle) and Alphonso Davies (knee), with Hiroki Ito sidelined. However, Harry Kane remains a major threat for the opposition.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed lineups PSG: Lucas Chevalier; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabian, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-head details Matches won by PSG: 7

Matches won by Bayern Munich: 9