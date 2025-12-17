PSG vs Flamengo: Who will win FIFA Intercontintental Cup final? AI predictions, probable line-ups, and live streaming

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Flamengo in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday (December 17). A fresh champion will emerge from the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in the decisive final, set at Al Rayyan's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

The French side earned their direct entry thanks to their status as current UEFA Champions League titleholders, while the South American contenders advanced by securing a 2-0 victory over Pyramids in the Challenger Cup playoff. Here are all the details about the clash.

PSG vs Flamengo: Match details Date: Wednesday, December 17

Time: 12:00 PM ET in the US / 10:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Referee: Ismail Elfath

VAR: Allen Chapman

What is FIFA Intercontinental Cup? The FIFA Intercontinental Cup is an annual tournament where the UEFA Champions League winner faces the best club champion from six confederations.

The tournament replaced the FIFA Club World Cup knockout format, played between 2005 and 2023. Real Madrid is the only winner of the Intercontinental Cup, which they won by beating CF Pachuca in the 2024 final.

PSG vs Flamengo: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fanatiz, Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Flamengo match live on FIFA+, the online streaming platform by FIFA, the governing body for the sport around the world.

AI Predictions Grok: "PSG should edge a thrilling final in Qatar, capitalizing on their European pedigree and flair from Dembele and Kvaratskhelia against Flamengo's passionate counter-attacks. Expect the Parisians to lift the trophy with a 2-1 win."

ChatGPT: "PSG enter as favourites with their star-studded squad and recent treble success, but Flamengo's South American grit could make it tense. This might go down to the wire. Prediction: PSG 2–1 Flamengo."

PSG vs Flamengo: Team news PSG team update Achraf Hakimi is sidelined with an ankle problem and won't feature. On a brighter note, Lucas Chevalier should be fit again after recovering from his own ankle problem, while Ousmane Dembele is back in contention following his absence in the recent Metz clash. PSG's latest 3-2 victory in Ligue 1 saw strikes from Goncalo Ramos, Quentin Ndjantou, and Desire Doue.

Flamengo team update Allan looks set to sit out the match because of a heel complaint, and Pedro remains uncertain with a forearm concern. Elsewhere, Leo Pereira and Danilo netted the goals in the 2-0 win over Pyramids, where Agustin Rossi kept a shutout with just two stops required.

PSG vs Flamengo: Predicted lineups PSG: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia