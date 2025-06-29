PSG vs Inter Miami live streaming: When and where to watch Lionel Messi & Co in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16

Lionel Messi will be facing his former team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the first time since 2023 when Inter Miami take on the French Ligue1 giants in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Inter Miami had a mixed bag in the group stages with their only win coming against Porto. In the other two games, Inter Miami drew against Palmeiras and Al Ahly in Group A. PSG started their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a 4-0 thrashing against Atletico Madrid.

However, PSG were handed a shock 0-1 defeat against Botafogo before getting better of Seattle Sounders to advance into the next round. Inter Miami are the only Major League Soccer (MLS) side left in the tournament.

PSG vs Inter Miami match details Date: June 29

Time: 9:30 PM IST | 9 AM PT | 12 PM ET | 5 PM BST

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

PSG vs Inter Miami team news PSG: The French club may bench star winger Ousmane Dembele after a hamstring issue. In his absence, Senny Mayulu may make the starting XI. There are no suspensions in the PSG camp.

Inter Miami: On the other hand, Messi will be cynosure of all eyes at Inter Miami. They will miss goalkeeper Drake Callender, who is still sidelined with an injury. Oscar Ustari will continue at Inter Miami goal. A fit-again Jordi Alba may have to start on the bench as youngster Noah Allen has impressed on his left-back role.

PSG vs Inter Miami probable line-ups PSG: Donnarumma (gk), Hakimi, Marqkoushikuinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, F. Ruiz, Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Inter Miami: Ustari (gk), Weigandt, Aviles, Falcon, Allen, Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia, Messi, Suarez