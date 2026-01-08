PSG vs Marseille: Who will win Trophée des Champions? AI predictions, expected line-ups, live streaming, and more

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Marseille in the Trophée des Champions clash on Thursday (January 8). The match will be played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait. Here are all the details about the game.

PSG vs Marseille, French Super Cup: Team news In the past year, Paris Saint-Germain have lifted an impressive array of silverware, including Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophée des Champions, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Luis Enrique is enjoying a highly successful spell in Paris. The team will now look to defend this specific trophy for a fourth straight season.

On the Marseille side, there are no new injury issues to report. That said, the squad will miss midfielders Arthur Vermeeren and Bilal Nadir, who are both serving suspensions after receiving red cards in their game against Nantes. Defender Nayef Aguerd is also absent, as he is representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations. Encouringly, forwards Amine Gouiri and Hamed Traoré made their comebacks to the team in the previous weekend's fixture.

PSG vs Marseille, French Super Cup 2026: Match details Date: Thursday, January 8

Time: 1 PM ET ET in the US / 11:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait

Referee: Thomas Leonard

VAR: Bastien Dechepy

PSG vs Marseille: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on beIN SPORTS and related streaming services.

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Marseille match live with subscription options on platforms covering Ligue 1 and French football events like Bet365.

AI predictions Grok: "PSG should dominate this Classique in neutral territory, with their superior squad depth and attacking flair overwhelming Marseille's challenge. Expect the Parisians to win 3-1, controlling possession and capitalizing on counters despite Marseille's passionate fight."

ChatGPT: "PSG enter as clear favourites with their championship pedigree and home-like dominance in big games, but Marseille's intensity in Le Classique could keep it competitive. Their counter-attacking threat might cause issues. Prediction: PSG 2–0 Marseille."

PSG vs Marseille: Predicted lineups PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Marseille expected lineup: Rulli, Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Emerson, Kondogbia, Hojberg, Greenwood, Vermeeren, Paixao, Aubameyang

PSG vs Marseille: Head-to-head details Matches won by PSG: 49

Matches won by Marseille: 35