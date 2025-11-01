PSG vs Nice: Who will win Ligue 1 clash? AI predictions, probable lineups, live streaming and more

Ligue 1: Here is everything you need to know about the AI predictions, live streaming, team news, head-to-head details, and probable lineups for the clash between PSG and Nice.

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 Nov 2025, 08:50 PM IST
Paris Saint-Germain's French goalkeeper #30 Lucas Chevalier catches the ball during the warm up ahead of the French L1 football match (file photo)
Paris Saint-Germain's French goalkeeper #30 Lucas Chevalier catches the ball during the warm up ahead of the French L1 football match (file photo)(AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Nice in the Ligue 1 clash on Saturday (November 1). The match will be played at Parc des Princes Stadium. In the points table, PSG are at the top with 21 points from 6 wins, 3 draws, and a loss. On the other hand, Nice are in eighth place with 17 points from 5 wins, two draws, and three losses. Here are all the details about the clash.

PSG vs Nice: Match details

Date: Saturday, November 1

Time: 12 PM ET in the US/ 9:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG vs Nice: Live Streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

AI Predictions

Microsoft Co-pilot: "PSG are likely to edge out Nice in a tightly contested clash, thanks to their fluid attacking setup and midfield control. Luis Enrique’s side has played impressively, while Nice’s recent form suggests they won’t go down easily."

Chat GPT: "PSG are expected to dominate possession and create most of the chances against Nice, who will rely on compact defending and quick counters. With home advantage at Parc des Princes, PSG are favourites to take all three points, though Nice could make it a tight contest early on."

PSG vs Nice: Team news

PSG team news

Paris Saint-Germain are dealing with several injury issues, with Ousmane Dembélé, Fabián Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, and Désiré Doué all doubtful for the clash. However, Lee Kang-in is expected to return after recovering from illness, while João Neves could also feature following his recovery from a minor knock.

Also Read | Burnley vs Arsenal: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions and more

Nice team news

Nice face a number of fitness concerns ahead of the match. Jonathan Clauss remains uncertain due to a knee problem, and the team will likely be without Moise Bombito, Gabin Bernardeau, Terem Moffi, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, and Mohamed Abdelmonem, who are all sidelined with injuries.

PSG vs Nice: Probable lineups

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Hernandez, Pacho, Zabarnyi, Hakimi, Vitinha, Neves, Zaire-Emery, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Barcola

Also Read | PSG clinch UEFA Super Cup 2025 in dramatic penalty shootout against Tottenham

Nice expected lineup: Diouf, Oppong, Bah, Mendy, Bard, Sanson, Samed, Diop, Gouveia, Boga, Carlos

PSG vs Nice: Head-to-head details

Matches won by PSG: 37

Matches won by Nice: 24

Matches ending in a draw: 23

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsPSG vs Nice: Who will win Ligue 1 clash? AI predictions, probable lineups, live streaming and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.