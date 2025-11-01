PSG vs Nice: Who will win Ligue 1 clash? AI predictions, probable lineups, live streaming and more

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Nice in the Ligue 1 clash on Saturday (November 1). The match will be played at Parc des Princes Stadium. In the points table, PSG are at the top with 21 points from 6 wins, 3 draws, and a loss. On the other hand, Nice are in eighth place with 17 points from 5 wins, two draws, and three losses. Here are all the details about the clash.

PSG vs Nice: Match details Date: Saturday, November 1

Time: 12 PM ET in the US/ 9:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG vs Nice: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match live on beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

AI Predictions Microsoft Co-pilot: "PSG are likely to edge out Nice in a tightly contested clash, thanks to their fluid attacking setup and midfield control. Luis Enrique’s side has played impressively, while Nice’s recent form suggests they won’t go down easily."

Chat GPT: "PSG are expected to dominate possession and create most of the chances against Nice, who will rely on compact defending and quick counters. With home advantage at Parc des Princes, PSG are favourites to take all three points, though Nice could make it a tight contest early on."

PSG vs Nice: Team news PSG team news Paris Saint-Germain are dealing with several injury issues, with Ousmane Dembélé, Fabián Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, and Désiré Doué all doubtful for the clash. However, Lee Kang-in is expected to return after recovering from illness, while João Neves could also feature following his recovery from a minor knock.

Nice team news Nice face a number of fitness concerns ahead of the match. Jonathan Clauss remains uncertain due to a knee problem, and the team will likely be without Moise Bombito, Gabin Bernardeau, Terem Moffi, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, and Mohamed Abdelmonem, who are all sidelined with injuries.

PSG vs Nice: Probable lineups PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Hernandez, Pacho, Zabarnyi, Hakimi, Vitinha, Neves, Zaire-Emery, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Barcola

Nice expected lineup: Diouf, Oppong, Bah, Mendy, Bard, Sanson, Samed, Diop, Gouveia, Boga, Carlos

PSG vs Nice: Head-to-head details Matches won by PSG: 37

Matches won by Nice: 24