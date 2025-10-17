PSG vs Strasbourg: Who will win Ligue 1 clash? AI predictions, probable lineups, live streaming and more

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will lock horns with Strasbourg in the Ligue 1 clash on Friday (October 17). The match will be played at the Parc des Princes stadium. PSG are at the top of the points table with 16 points after three wins, 1 draw, and a loss. On the other hand, Strasbourg are third with 15 points from three wins and two losses.

PSG vs Strasbourg: Match details Date: Friday, October 17, in the United States/ Saturday, October 18, in India

Time: 11:45 AM PT / 2:45 PM ET in the US/ 12:15 AM IST in India

Venue: Parc des Princes.

Referee: Clement Turpin

VAR: Nicolas Rainville

PSG vs Strasbourg: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect..

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Strasbourg match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

AI predictions Grok: "Based on current form and historical data, Paris Saint-Germain will edge out Strasbourg 2-1 in their Ligue 1 clash at Parc des Princes. PSG's strong home record and attacking depth should overpower Strasbourg's resilient away form."

Chat GPT: "Paris Saint-Germain are likely to control the match with their attacking depth and home advantage. Strasbourg may hold firm early on, but PSG’s pace and creativity should eventually break them down. Prediction: PSG 3–1 Strasbourg."

PSG vs Strasbourg: Team news PSG team news Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Joao Neves are all doubtful due to hamstring problems. While Marquinhos and Senny Mayulu may also miss out again with thigh injuries. Fabien Ruiz is expected to miss another week with a sore hip, but Desire Doue is expected to return after recovering from a calf issue.

Also Read | PSG clinch UEFA Super Cup 2025 in dramatic penalty shootout against Tottenham

Strasbourg team news Strasbourg will be without Saidou Sow, Sebastian Nanasi, and Mamadou Sarr due to their respective injury issues. On the other hand, Emanuel Emegha and Maxi Oyedele are also doubtful. Ben Chilwell may be available after missing the last game due to illness.

PSG vs Strasbourg: Probable lineups Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup: Lucas Chevalier, Achraf Hakimi, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes, Kang-In Lee, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ibrahim Mbaye, Goncalo Ramos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Strasbourg predicted lineup: Mike Penders, Guela Doué, Ismaël Doukouré, Abdoul Ouattara, Valentín Barco, Lucas Hogsberg, Samir El Mourabet, Diego Moreira, Félix Lemaréchal, Martial Godo, Joaquín Panichelli.

PSG vs Strasbourg: Head-to-head details Matches won by Paris Saint-Germain: 40

Matches won by Strasbourg: 13