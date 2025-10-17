Subscribe

PSG vs Strasbourg: Who will win Ligue 1 clash? AI predictions, probable lineups, live streaming and more

Ligue 1: Here is everything you need to know about the AI predictions, live streaming, team news, and probable lineups for the game between Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg.

Aachal Maniyar
Published17 Oct 2025, 09:45 PM IST
PSG's Nuno Mendes, centre left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the French League One soccer match (file photo)
PSG's Nuno Mendes, centre left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the French League One soccer match (file photo)(AP)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will lock horns with Strasbourg in the Ligue 1 clash on Friday (October 17). The match will be played at the Parc des Princes stadium. PSG are at the top of the points table with 16 points after three wins, 1 draw, and a loss. On the other hand, Strasbourg are third with 15 points from three wins and two losses.

PSG vs Strasbourg: Match details

Date: Friday, October 17, in the United States/ Saturday, October 18, in India

Time: 11:45 AM PT / 2:45 PM ET in the US/ 12:15 AM IST in India

Venue: Parc des Princes.

Referee: Clement Turpin

VAR: Nicolas Rainville

PSG vs Strasbourg: Live streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect..

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Strasbourg match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

AI predictions

Grok: "Based on current form and historical data, Paris Saint-Germain will edge out Strasbourg 2-1 in their Ligue 1 clash at Parc des Princes. PSG's strong home record and attacking depth should overpower Strasbourg's resilient away form."

Chat GPT: "Paris Saint-Germain are likely to control the match with their attacking depth and home advantage. Strasbourg may hold firm early on, but PSG’s pace and creativity should eventually break them down. Prediction: PSG 3–1 Strasbourg."

PSG vs Strasbourg: Team news

PSG team news

Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, and Joao Neves are all doubtful due to hamstring problems. While Marquinhos and Senny Mayulu may also miss out again with thigh injuries. Fabien Ruiz is expected to miss another week with a sore hip, but Desire Doue is expected to return after recovering from a calf issue.

Strasbourg team news

Strasbourg will be without Saidou Sow, Sebastian Nanasi, and Mamadou Sarr due to their respective injury issues. On the other hand, Emanuel Emegha and Maxi Oyedele are also doubtful. Ben Chilwell may be available after missing the last game due to illness.

PSG vs Strasbourg: Probable lineups

Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup: Lucas Chevalier, Achraf Hakimi, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes, Kang-In Lee, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ibrahim Mbaye, Goncalo Ramos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Strasbourg predicted lineup: Mike Penders, Guela Doué, Ismaël Doukouré, Abdoul Ouattara, Valentín Barco, Lucas Hogsberg, Samir El Mourabet, Diego Moreira, Félix Lemaréchal, Martial Godo, Joaquín Panichelli.

PSG vs Strasbourg: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Paris Saint-Germain: 40

Matches won by Strasbourg: 13

Matches ending in a draw: 19

 
 
