PSG vs Tottenham: UEFA Super Cup 2025 and look at past champions

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur are facing each other in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, a thrilling encounter that guarantees a first-time champion.

Advertisement

This annual fixture, held each summer, pits the previous season’s UEFA Champions League and Europa League winners against each other.

the ongoing match marks a crucial moment for both clubs to script their names into European football history. As we look forward to this exciting result of the final, let’s revisit the legacy of past Super Cup champions.

UEFA Super Cup winners since 2000 Since 2000, when the competition settled into its current format, the Super Cup has featured the Champions League and Europa League winners in a 90-minute showdown, with ties decided by penalties without extra time.

Below is the full list of winners from 2000 onward: 2024: Real Madrid (Champions League)

2023: Manchester City (Champions League)

Advertisement

2022: Real Madrid (Champions League)

2020: Bayern Munich (Champions League)

2019: Liverpool (Champions League)

2018: Atletico Madrid (Europa League)

2017: Real Madrid (Champions League)

2016: Real Madrid (Champions League)

2015: Barcelona (Champions League)

2014: Real Madrid (Champions League)

2013: Bayern Munich (Champions League)

2012: Atletico Madrid (Europa League)

2011: Barcelona (Champions League)

2010: Atletico Madrid (Europa League)

2009: Barcelona (Champions League)

2008: Zenit Saint Petersburg (Europa League)

2007: AC Milan (Champions League)

2006: Sevilla (Europa League)

2005: Liverpool (Champions League)

2004: Valencia (Europa League)

2003: AC Milan (Champions League)

2002: Real Madrid (Champions League)

2001: Liverpool (Europa League)

2000: Galatasaray (Europa League)

Most successful clubs in the history of the Super Cup Real Madrid dominates with six titles (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024), winning every time as Champions League representatives. Barcelona and AC Milan each have five, followed by Liverpool with four. Atletico Madrid has three, while clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Valencia hold two. Single-title winners, such as Aberdeen (1983) and KV Mechelen (1988), highlight the competition’s diverse legacy.

Advertisement

Also Read | Crystal Palace stuns Liverpool on penalties to claim their Community Shield