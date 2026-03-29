PSL security breach: Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza accused of forcibly escorting visitors to Lahore Qalandars hotel room

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars are at the centre of a major security controversy in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season after Punjab police accused captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and teammate Sikandar Raza of breaching strict protocols by escorting four unauthorised visitors into the team hotel.
A letter from a deputy police inspector to PSL CEO Salman Naseer, which has gone viral on social media, describes the incident as a “serious breach of established security protocols.” The letter claims the four visitors, known to Raza, were taken to a player’s hotel room on Saturday night despite repeated refusals from security officials. They reportedly stayed for about three hours.
According to the police communication, the Qalandars Liaison Officer first approached the PCB’s security and anti-corruption manager for permission, which was denied on safety grounds. Team owner Sameen Rana then sought approval from PSL CEO Salman Naseer, but that request was also turned down. The letter alleges that Shaheen Afridi and Sikandar Raza disregarded these directives and “forcibly escorted” the visitors past on-duty security personnel who tried to stop them.
The Punjab police letter highlights that such protocols exist to protect the “safety and integrity” of players and officials, especially important in the current PSL environment. The tournament is being played in empty stadiums due to energy concerns linked to the West Asia crisis, and security has been tightened with heavy cordons and checkpoints around team hotels.
Qalandars’ head of media, Umar Farooq, confirmed the franchise is aware of the matter. “We are aware of an incident involving two Lahore Qalandars players, and are in communication with the PSL over the matter,” he told ESPNcricinfo.
The police have requested a full review of the incident and demanded “necessary action to prevent future violations.” This comes at a sensitive time for PSL 2026, where maintaining strict security remains a top priority following the tournament’s return to Pakistan.
Despite the off-field drama, Lahore Qalandars have made a strong start on the field. They began their title defence with a comfortable 69-run victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the tournament opener. On Sunday evening, they faced Karachi Kings in their second match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Shaheen Shah Afridi, one of Pakistan’s premier pacers and the Qalandars skipper, continues to lead the side with his trademark aggression. Sikandar Raza, the experienced all-rounder, has also been a key performer in recent seasons.