Puka Nacua injury update: Rams star WR hurts foot vs Ravens, doubtful to return in NFL Week 6 clash

Puka Nacua, the Los Angeles Rams' star wide receiver, went down with a concerning foot injury in the NFL Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The NFL's leading receiver in catches and yards left the field in visible pain, leaving Rams fans holding their breath. As the team battles for positioning in the NFC West, Nacua's status could shift the game's momentum and the season's trajectory.

Details about the injury The incident unfolded early in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. On a crucial third-down play, quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted Puka Nacua in the end zone with a high pass. Nacua leaped fearlessly, battling Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the contested catch. He tipped the ball away to prevent an interception, securing a field goal for the Rams, but paid a heavy price on the landing.

Nacua crumpled to the turf, clutching his lower left leg. He tried to stand, took a few ginger steps, then collapsed again in agony. Trainers rushed to his side, and after a brief huddle, he limped off under their support, heading straight to the locker room.