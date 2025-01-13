Sports
Game Plan: Puma partners with P.V. Sindhu, bolsters women's sports focus
SummaryPuma India partners with badminton player P. V. Sindhu to focus on performance-sports strategy, aiming at growth in women's sports and grassroots participation.
Puma India is taking a powerful leap into badminton, teaming up with Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu to rally support for women’s sports and grassroots participation, signalling its next big play in the Indian sportswear market.
