Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings players approach major IPL and T20 milestones, know details

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are geared up to face each other in the upcoming clash on Tuesday (April 8). Players from both teams have major milestones in sight ahead of the game. From match counts to runs, boundaries, and wickets, these star players are set to make their mark. Here’s a list of who is nearing what.

Marcus Stoinis' special 100 Punjab Kings all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is just one match away from playing his 100th game of the tournament.

Devon Conway seeks T20 Double Chennai Super Kings' Devon Conway needs to play one match more to reach 200 matches in the T20 form of cricket. The aggressive opener is also 50 runs short of fifty half-centuries in T20s and 63 runs away from 1,000 IPL runs.

Punjab Kings players' upcoming milestones Shashank Singh is close to two landmarks. He needs to smash one boundary to reach 100 T20 fours and 23 runs more to reach the 500-run mark in IPL. Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell needs four boundaries to hit 400 fours in the IPL. Nehal Wadhera is 45 runs shy of 500 IPL runs. In the bowling front, Lockie Ferguson is one wicket away from 50 IPL wickets, and Vyshak Vijaykumar needs three wickets for 50 wickets in T20s.

Chennai Super Kings players' upcoming milestones CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is just five runs away from reaching a 5,000-run feat in the T20s and five sixes to reach 100 IPL sixes. Vijay Shankar needs three sixes for 100 in T20s. Shivam Dube is just four boundaries away from 200 boundaries in the IPL and six boundaries away from 200 fours in T20s. When it comes to fielding, MS Dhoni needs one catch to take 150 IPL catches as a wicketkeeper. Ravindra Jadeja needs one runout for 25 IPL runouts.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-head details Matches played: 30

Matches won by PBKS: 14

Matches won by CSK: 16

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XIIs Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal