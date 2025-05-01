Punjab Kings knock Chennai Super Kings out; here’s look at unwanted records created by CSK in IPL 2025

From losing streaks in IPL to batting collapses at their home ground, Chepauk, Chennai Super Kings' 2025 season was filled with struggles. Here is a detailed look at the unwanted milestones registered by CSK set this season.

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 May 2025, 09:48 AM IST
Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Shivam Dube during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai
Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Shivam Dube during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai(PTI)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the strongest teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was knocked out of the Playoffs race after a loss by 4 wickets against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday (April 30). This defeat not only ended their campaign but also led to a series of unwanted records.

Five-match losing streak

Chennai Super Kings suffered five consecutive losses in a single season, for the first time in IPL history. The streak included defeats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This marked a significant low for a franchise known for its consistency.

Lowest total at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings struggled against Kolkata Knight Riders in a game played at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium. Their batting line-up collapsed and they managed to score just 103/9, their lowest-ever total at Chepauk. This was IPL's fifth-lowest total by any team at the venue. Moreover, it was CSK’s second-lowest first-innings score in IPL history.

Most wickets lost to Spin

In the same KKR game, CSK set another unwanted record for losing the most wickets to spin in a single IPL innings. The team lost six wickets to spinners Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Moeen Ali, exposing the vulnerability in their batting lineup against spin bowling.

Consecutive Playoff Misses

CSK became the first team to be officially eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs. It will be the first time ever, that they failed to qualify for the playoffs in two consecutive seasons (2024 and 2025).

Dhoni’s slowest boundary

MS Dhoni's performance was underwhelming this season. Against DC, while chasing 184, Dhoni hit his first boundary after 19 balls. He hit six on Mukesh Kumar's delivery and registered the slowest by any batter taken to hit a boundary in the ongoing season of the league.

Fewest sixes in the season

CSK lagged in terms of power-hitting this season as they have hit only 56 sixes in 10 innings, so far. It is the lowest among all teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad (67 sixes in 9 innings) and KKR (69 sixes in 10 innings) are next in the list.

Worst home season at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings lost five matches at their fortress, Chepauk. They lost to RCB, DC, KKR, SRH, and PBKS. This by far is their worst performance in the IPL history. With only one win, against Mumbai Indians, their 2025 campaign at Chepauk was nothing but a nightmare.

 
First Published:1 May 2025, 09:48 AM IST
