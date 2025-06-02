Punjab Kings script history with record chase in Playoffs; list of key milestones from PBKS vs MI clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (June 1) to storm into the summit clash of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led team created history in Qualifier 2 by successfully chasing a massive target of 204.

PBKS recorded the highest-ever successful run chase in the history of IPL playoffs. Here's a list of milestones registered in the thrilling encounter.

Record-breaking chase in knockouts Punjab Kings chased a target of 204 runs with an over remaining and five wickets to spare in a pressure-packed playoff game and scripted history. Before this, no team had ever managed to chase down a score above 200 in an IPL playoffs match. Before this, the highest chase recorded in the knockout fixtures was by Gujarat Titans, when they chased a target of 189 runs against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022.

This performance by PBKS sets a new benchmark for teams batting second in crucial knockout matches.

MI concede 200+ runs for the first time in a loss while defending Mumbai Indians registered an unwanted milestone in the clash. Known for their strong bowling unit, MI lost a match despite scoring over 200 runs while batting first.

It was the first time a team had successfully chased down a 200+ total against MI, making the victory even more significant for PBKS.

Most 200+ chases by a team It was Punjab Kings' eighth successful chase of 200 or more runs. With the win, PBKS now hold the record for the most 200+ chases in IPL history.

IPL 2025: A season of big chases This playoffs thriller also marked the ninth successful 200+ run chase of the 2025 season, the most in any single edition of the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer’s special captaincy record Shreyas Iyer who guided his team to victory by his electrifying knock of 87 runs off 41 deliveries, also achieved a special feat. He became the first player in IPL history to lead three different teams to the IPL final — Delhi Capitals in 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, and now Punjab Kings in 2025.

