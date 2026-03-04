PV Sindhu recalls ‘scary’ Dubai stay amid tensions; Olympic medallist says ‘thankful to government’ after returning home

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has spoken candidly about the frightening experience of being stranded in Dubai for nearly three days due to sudden airspace closures triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Indian badminton star was en route to Birmingham for the All England Open Championships when explosions and missile strikes involving the US, Israel, and Iran led to widespread flight suspensions at Dubai International Airport.

Sindhu arrived in Dubai on February 28 for a transit from India. What began as a routine layover quickly turned chaotic as flights were first delayed, then indefinitely halted. Amid reports of blasts across the Gulf, including near the airport, passengers faced uncertainty, crowded terminals, and emergency alerts to stay indoors.

PV Sindhu recalls her stay in Dubai In recent interviews after safely returning to Bengaluru, Sindhu described the situation as deeply unsettling. She recalled hearing multiple loud explosions daily.

Sindhu emphasized the mental toll, noting emergency phone alerts and constant overhead noises that made calm difficult. She praised the support from airport staff, immigration officials, and Emirates, who later arranged her flight home. The Badminton World Federation excused her withdrawal from the All England Open, understanding the extraordinary circumstances.

“It was definitely a very scary and stressful moment because we were stuck almost for 2-3 days in Dubai... I'm very thankful to the government and also to the Indian Consulate General in Dubai because they were very helpful. The government also coordinated, and accordingly, a lot of Indians, including me, were safe.”

Prioritizing safety over tournament glory Despite disappointment at missing a major Super 1000 event, Sindhu stressed that safety came first. She expressed hope for peace and thanked fans for their messages of concern and support.

Now back home, PV Sindhu plans to rest before eyeing her next tournament, possibly the Swiss Open. The episode highlights how global conflicts can disrupt even elite athletes' schedules, turning routine travel into a test of resilience.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe, The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps."

Fans and the badminton community have lauded her composure and gratitude.

