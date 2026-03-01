PV Sindhu update: Badminton star reveals scary ordeal after explosion near Dubai Airport, 'closest to smoke and debris'

Indian badminton player and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu shared a scary experience after an explosion near the Dubai airport, where she is currently stranded. Amid the escalating situation between Iran and Israel, Sindhu updated that although she has moved to a safer place, she called the situation “frightening.”

Advertisement

PV Sindhu on explosion near Dubai airport PV Sindhu wrote, “The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour.”

“A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us.”

She lauded the efforts of the Indian High Commission in Dubai and the staff of the airport.

“We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle.”

Advertisement

Also Read | PV Sindhu stranded in Dubai as busiest airport shuts after Iranian attack

Why PV Sindhu is in Dubai? Sindhu was travelling to Birmingham for the All England Open when everything came to a halt after missile strikes involving the United States and Israel on Iran.

She posted a video from the airport on Instagram and wrote, “All flights had been suspended until further notice.”

Later, PV Sindhu shared, “It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend.”

Advertisement

“To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve. The Airport is chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon. Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected,” she added.

The All England Open is set to kickstart on 3 March. The ongoing conflict leaves her schedule uncertain. There's no update on the restoration of flight operations so far.

Iran’s supreme leader killed: Report Meanwhile, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed in a major attack by Israel and the US, Iranian state media confirmed on early Sunday.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump announced the death earlier. He wrote, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead.”