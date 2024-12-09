Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will enter a new chapter in her life when the 29-year-old ties the knot with Venkata Datta Sai on December 22 in Udaipur in a grand wedding ceremony. The announcement of Sindhu's wedding came just after the Hyderabad-based badminton star won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International. Her wedding festivities will start on December 20. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24.

Having made her senior international debut in 2009, PV Sindhu played a huge role in changing the face of Indian badminton globally alongside Saina Nehwal. If Nehwal got the Indian badminton going at the world stage with a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, Sindhu carried the legacy forward by winning a silver and a bronze in 2016 Rio Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympics respectively.

Sindhu also had a massive success at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games with gold medals in 2019 and 2022 editions respectively. Certainly, the Sindhu -Datta Rai wedding will be grand affair with top celebrities in the country attending the event.

With just less than two weeks to go before the wedding, Sindhu has herself started giving out the invitations with legendary Sachin Tendulkar becoming the first recipient. Along with her would-be-husband, Sindhu paid a visit to the Tendulkar household and personally invited the Master Blaster.

“In badminton, the score always starts with 'love', and your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever! Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories & endless rallies of joy!” Tendulkar wrote on social media.

Although the guest list is yet to be out but it expected the whole Indian badminton fraternity will be there on Sindhu's special day. Not just badminton, but Sindhu also shares a great rapport with sporting stars in other disciplines like Neeraj Chopra and Sharath Kamal to name a few.

Sindhu also shares a cordial relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and if it aligns with his travel plans, one might see the PM attending the wedding.

Sachin Tendulkar - Former India cricketer

All you need to know about Venkata Datta Sai Datta Sai is an IT professional and is currently positioned as an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. He completed BBA in Accounting and Finance from the Flame University in 2018 before getting a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from International Institute of Information Technology in Bengaluru.