PV Sindhu wins gold in women's singles final at Commonwealth Games

PV Sindhu defeated Michelle Li of Canada 21-15 21-13 in the final of women's singles to win gold at Commonwealth Games 2022, taking India's gold medal tally to 56
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Monday defeated Michelle Li of Canada in the final badminton match of women's singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. PV Sindhu beat Michelle Li by 21-15, 21-13 to bag the gold medal for India. This is the first-ever Commonwealth Games singles gold of Sindhu's career.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Monday defeated Michelle Li of Canada in the final badminton match of women's singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. PV Sindhu beat Michelle Li by 21-15, 21-13 to bag the gold medal for India. This is the first-ever Commonwealth Games singles gold of Sindhu's career.
While Sindhu dominated the game from the first set, her opponent competed well. Sindhu won the final badminton match at the Commonwealth Games in straight two games by 21-15, 21-13.
While Sindhu dominated the game from the first set, her opponent competed well. Sindhu won the final badminton match at the Commonwealth Games in straight two games by 21-15, 21-13.
PV Sindhu got off to a great start. As the two were halfway through the first game, the Indian shuttler was leading by 11-8. Michelle Li offered her Indian opponent great competition but fell short in every rally.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The result was a 21-15 win for Sindhu in the first game.
Michelle Li picked up her pace as the second game started but PV Sindhu clinched it from her. The Canadian kept making errors and it kept widening Sindhu's lead with every failure. Halfway through the second game, Sindhu was in an advantageous position with an 11-6 lead.
After the break, Michelle Li reduced Sindhu's lead to 13-11. She needed 10 more points to take the gold medal and she did.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PV Sindhu kept fighting to score more points and she eventually won the game by 21-13. She won the first Commonwealth Games gold medal for India.
Later today, India will have a chance to capture two more golds in badminton in the following matches: (1) Men's Singles Finals - Lakshya Sen will be in action, and (2) Men's Doubles Finals - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action.
Earlier, PV Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, rode on her technical superiority to outwit Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest to reach her second successive final. The Indian had also beaten Min in the team event.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She had earlier advanced to the semi-finals in women's singles badminton in the Commonwealth Games 2022 edition by beating Goh Jin Wei in the quarter-final match.