PV Sindhu’s ‘emotional’ response to Vinod Kambli’s recent viral videos: ‘You need to be careful’

On January 13, 2025, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu shared her emotional response to a viral video featuring former cricketer Vinod Kambli, who made his first public appearance in a long time at the memorial for legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar in December 2024. The video, which captured Kambli holding Sachin Tendulkar's hand, sparked widespread concern among fans regarding Kambli's health, particularly after he exhibited unclear speech during the event.

On 4th December, Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli iwere seen together during the inauguration of Dronacharya Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial, at Shivaji Park on Tuesday.

Speaking to NDTV India, PV Sindhu expressed her feelings about the video, stating, "I did get a bit emotional. There are ups and downs in life. You need to be careful and surround yourself with people who guide you." She emphasised the importance of having a supportive network during challenging times.

PV Sindhu on Finances Additionally, PV Sindhu highlighted the significance of smart financial management, advising others to invest wisely for their future. "I did see Vinod Kambli's video. It is important that you manage smartly. You have to invest in a way that is also useful for you in the future. That's why I say that you have to invest and take care of your money and not spend lavishly," she noted.

Sindhu said, “You have to invest carefully. When you are a top athlete, you get amounts from people who support you. You have to be very careful. You need to pay your taxes. It is important. If you don't, you are in trouble.”

PV Sindhu in her conversation with the news media house, credited her parents and husband for helping her navigate her finances, ensuring she avoids potential pitfalls.

Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar Extend Helping Hand to Kambli

In response to the concerns raised by Kambli's video, the 1983 World Cup-winning squad members came forward to lend a supporting hand to Vinod Kambli.

Cricket legends Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar extended their support to the former cricketer, suggesting rehabilitation as a means to assist him. Recently hospitalised due to a urinary tract infection and cramps, Kambli was discharged after a few days of treatment.

Vinod Kambli was also present at the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, where he interacted with fellow cricketers including Prithvi Shaw, who has been facing his own challenges in the sport.