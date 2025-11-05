Quinnen Williams trade: Dallas Cowboys acquire All-Pro DT in major deal with New York Jets

The Dallas Cowboys have executed a blockbuster move, securing elite defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets. This trade will add star power to a faltering Cowboys defense while accelerating the Jets' ongoing rebuild efforts just before the NFL trade deadline.

Details about the trade Reports from multiple sources detail the Cowboys surrendering their own first-round pick and a second-round pick for Quinnen Williams. Crucially, this does not include the first-round selection the Cowboys obtained from the Green Bay Packers in the prior Micah Parsons trade. The Jets also receive former first-round defensive tackle Mazi Smith as part of the exchange.

Locked in through 2027, Williams offers contract security for Dallas. His 2025 base salary is $15.65 million, escalating to $20.75 million in 2026 and $25.4 million in 2027.

Despite claims of avoiding a fire sale, the Jets have now stockpiled three first-round picks and additional value, turning what could be seen as distress into strategic high-value returns.

Quinnen Williams' form Drafted third overall by the New York Jets in 2019, Quinnen Williams has emerged as a dominant force inside. He secured first-team All-Pro status in 2022 and has earned three Pro Bowl nods. His rare blend of power, quickness, and run-stopping ability disrupts offenses at the point of attack.

Reviving the Dallas Cowboys' struggling defense At 3-5-1, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the league's weakest defenses, vulnerable to both rushes and passes. Playoff aspirations hang by a thread, but Williams' addition could ignite a revival. He joins a unit needing interior pressure to complement edge rushers and aid the secondary.

New York Jets commit to full rebuild This follows the Jets trading cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts, marking another cornerstone exit. The trade involving Williams signals a clear pivot toward future-building with premium draft capital.

Long-term implications for both sides The Dallas Cowboys gain an instant upgrade, potentially altering divisional races. Williams frees blockers, boosts sack numbers, and stabilizes the run defense, key for a late-season push.