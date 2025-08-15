Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns RB cleared of charges in alleged domestic violence case

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns running back, has been cleared of domestic violence charges. The decision has brought renewed hope for his participation in the 2025 NFL season.

As a talented rookie, this legal clearance could pave the way for his debut, but his return to the field depends on several factors.

Details of the dropped charges Quinshon Judkins, a second-round draft pick from Ohio State, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 12, 2025, on misdemeanor battery and domestic violence charges.

The allegations stemmed from an incident on July 7, where Judkins was accused of striking a woman during an argument in a rental car. The accuser reported bruising, but Judkins claimed he acted in self-defense after she struck him first.

On August 14, 2025, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office decided not to pursue charges. The official memorandum cited a lack of video surveillance and independent witnesses. It also noted inconsistencies in the accuser’s timeline, no visible injuries in some footage, and a delayed report, stating there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction. This resolution removes a significant legal barrier for Judkins.

Current status with the Cleveland Browns Despite the legal clearance, Quinshon Judkins’ return to the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain. Selected as the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he is the only unsigned player from this year’s draft class.

The Browns halted contract negotiations during the legal proceedings, and Judkins has not joined training camp or preseason activities.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam expressed cautious hope, saying, “We’re cautiously optimistic that Judkins will play for the team in 2025.”

NFL review While the criminal charges are resolved, the NFL is conducting its own investigation under its Personal Conduct Policy. Even without formal charges, the league could impose a suspension, potentially up to six games, depending on its findings.

On-field potential If Judkins signs his contract and faces minimal or no discipline, he could significantly enhance the Browns’ backfield. With Nick Chubb now with the Houston Texans, Judkins was expected to share carries with Jerome Ford. His college performance, including 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns at Ole Miss and Ohio State, demonstrates his talent.