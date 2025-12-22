Quinshon Judkins injury: Cleveland Browns rookie RB carted off against Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 16

Quinshon Judkins took a hard hit from Buffalo Bills' Matt Milano shortly after catching a screen pass from Shedeur Sanders in the Week 16 matchup

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 Dec 2025, 01:12 AM IST
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins' injury update
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins' injury update(AP)

The Cleveland Browns faced a tough blow in their NFL Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (December 21). Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, a key offensive player this season, suffered a serious leg injury and was carted off the field.

What happened during the game

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw a screen pass to Quinshon Judkins. Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano delivered a hard, low tackle, causing Judkins' right leg to twist awkwardly. The rookie immediately stayed down in visible pain, pounding the turf in frustration.

Trainers quickly attended to him. The medical cart arrived shortly after, and Judkins was transported to the locker room.

(More to follow)

