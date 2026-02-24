Quote of the day by Sachin Tendulkar: ‘People throw stones at you, and you convert them into...'

Quote of the day: “People throw stones at you, and you convert them into milestones” - Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic Indian cricketer revered as the God of Cricket, shared this gem of wisdom in his 2014 autobiography 'Playing It My Way'. The quote captures his lifelong approach to handling intense scrutiny, failures, and expectations.

Tendulkar’s words resonate deeply today, as individuals across fields face amplified negativity, and failures are often highlighted instantly. His journey from a young debutant to a record-breaking icon shows how embracing challenges with determination leads to extraordinary achievements.

What it means At its core, Sachin Tendulkar’s statement is about mindset transformation. Stones represent anything thrown at you, including harsh criticism, public failure, injury, doubt from others, or self-doubt. Most people see these as roadblocks and either stop or get bitter. Tendulkar urges the opposite. Collect those stones, build with them, and turn them into milestones: tangible markers of progress, achievement, and character growth.

This is not blind positivity. It’s disciplined realism. Acknowledge the pain or negativity, then channel energy into learning, improving, and proving your worth through consistent effort. Every attack or setback becomes evidence of your resilience and a stepping stone to greater heights. It’s a philosophy of ownership. External forces don’t define you, but your response does.

Where it comes from The line appears in Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography 'Playing It My Way', written with Boria Majumdar. It reflects his 24-year international career (1989–2013), during which he was under constant microscope in cricket-mad India. From teenage prodigy to global icon, he endured slumps, shoulder injuries requiring surgery, media scrutiny after poor series, and sky-high expectations every time he walked to the crease.

Rather than letting these stones break him, Tendulkar used them to return stronger after every low, scoring centuries in pressure situations, and eventually leading India to the 2011 World Cup. The quote distills this lived experience into a single, memorable sentence.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Turn criticism into fuel

When someone doubts you, whether a boss, teammate, or online commenter, don’t argue or withdraw. Quietly note the valid points, ignore the noise, and let improved performance be your reply.

Takeaway 2: Reframe failure as data

A rejected job application, failed exam, or lost match is not the end; it’s feedback. Analyze what went wrong, adjust your preparation or technique, and treat the experience as one more milestone on the journey to mastery.

Takeaway 3: Build daily discipline

Resilience isn’t a one-time event. Create small, consistent habits so that when bigger stones arrive, your foundation is already strong enough to convert them into progress rather than collapse.

About Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, born 24 April 1973, is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history and a national icon in India. Nicknamed the “Master Blaster” and “God of Cricket,” he played international cricket from 1989 to 2013, amassing unmatched records across formats.

He is the only player to score 100 international centuries and holds the record for most runs in Tests (15,921) and ODIs (18,426). Tendulkar played 200 Test matches, 463 ODIs, and 1 T20I. His crowning achievement was leading India to the 2011 Cricket World Cup title on home soil.