Quote of the Day by Michael Jordan: ‘I’ve missed more than 900 shots in my career. I’ve lost…And that is why I succeed’

Success isn't an overnight phenomenon. It is earned through hard work, patience, resilience, determination and mindset to grow. NBA legend Michael Jordan summed it up with his famous quote, “I’ve missed more than 900 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

Sports is a very cruel world. One day you are at the top of the world, the next day can be your lowest. Jordan's quote captures the fact that success isn't a bed of full roses which psychologists refer as growth mindset.

It is a belief that says abilities can be developed through dedication, hard work, and, most importantly, learning from mistakes.

What is the meaning of this quote? The meaning is this quote is that failures are the pillars of success. While everyone gets to see only the highlights, the game-winning shots, the championship titles and the MVP awards, not everyone gets to know he hard work and sacrifice behind the scenes or rather numerous mistakes behind the greatness.

According to Jordan's quote success is a purely a numbers game. If an individual isn't doesn't take the risk of a missing shot, you invite a 100% failure rate. When Jordan mentioned that he has been chosen 26 times to take the winning shot, he highlights the emotional resilience.

When was this quote made? Jordan's quote wasn't from any of his interviews or press-conferences or any speeches. It was a part of a script for a Nike's TV commercial in 1997. The TV commercial was titled "Failure". At the time of making the commercial, Jordan was at the high of his global fame. He had just led Chicago Bulls to their fifth NBA title and was titled as superhuman who couldn't be stopped.

During the commercial, Jordan was seen arriving at the Chicago's United Centre and walk through the back hallways of the area with lights, cameras, or media chasing him. In fact the no voiceover, upbeat music or a roaring crowd was involved in the video.

The campaign was used to let his fans know what goes behind in making of a global icon. It reminded thar his achievements were entirely built on unglamourous and setbacks.