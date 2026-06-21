Quote of the Day by Michael Jordan: ‘I’ve missed more than 900 shots in my career. I’ve lost…And that is why I succeed’

Success isn't an overnight phenomenon. It is earned through hard work, patience, resilience, determination and mindset to grow. NBA legend Michael Jordan summed it up with his famous quote, “I’ve missed more than 900 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

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Sports is a very cruel world. One day you are at the top of the world, the next day can be your lowest. Jordan's quote captures the fact that success isn't a bed of full roses which psychologists refer as growth mindset.

It is a belief that says abilities can be developed through dedication, hard work, and, most importantly, learning from mistakes.

What is the meaning of this quote? The meaning is this quote is that failures are the pillars of success. While everyone gets to see only the highlights, the game-winning shots, the championship titles and the MVP awards, not everyone gets to know he hard work and sacrifice behind the scenes or rather numerous mistakes behind the greatness.

According to Jordan's quote success is a purely a numbers game. If an individual isn't doesn't take the risk of a missing shot, you invite a 100% failure rate. When Jordan mentioned that he has been chosen 26 times to take the winning shot, he highlights the emotional resilience.

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When was this quote made? Jordan's quote wasn't from any of his interviews or press-conferences or any speeches. It was a part of a script for a Nike's TV commercial in 1997. The TV commercial was titled "Failure". At the time of making the commercial, Jordan was at the high of his global fame. He had just led Chicago Bulls to their fifth NBA title and was titled as superhuman who couldn't be stopped.

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During the commercial, Jordan was seen arriving at the Chicago's United Centre and walk through the back hallways of the area with lights, cameras, or media chasing him. In fact the no voiceover, upbeat music or a roaring crowd was involved in the video.

The campaign was used to let his fans know what goes behind in making of a global icon. It reminded thar his achievements were entirely built on unglamourous and setbacks.

Regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Jordan played in NBA for 15 seasons between 1984 and 2003. During his playing career, he won six NBA titles with Chicago Bulls and played an integral part marketing the sport around the world in the 1980s and 1990s.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in