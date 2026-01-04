R Ashwin questions Ruturaj Gaikwad's snub from ODI squad vs NZ; says 'Only after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire…'

Ravichandran Ashwin, veteran Indian spinner, has opened up about Ruturaj Gaikwad’s continued absence from the national ODI team, pointing to the tough competition posed by seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Gaikwad, who scored a brilliant maiden ODI century against South Africa recently, was surprisingly left out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, announced on Saturday (January 3).

The selectors opted for Rishabh Pant instead, a decision Ashwin described as a straight choice influenced by Pant’s left-handed batting. The series begins January 11 in Vadodara, with Shubman Gill captaining the side.

Ravichandran Ashwin analyzes the selection choice On his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin shared his thoughts, suggesting Gaikwad's inclusion was possible.

“Could Gaikwad have been kept in the squad? I think that was a possibility," Ashwin said.

He described the decision as tough, focusing on Pant's edge.

“Right now, it is a straight choice between Gaikwad and Rishabh Pant, with Pant having the advantage of being the left-hander," Ashwin added.

Ashwin also commented on team balance with KL Rahul as the main keeper.

“Between a second wicketkeeper and a batter, you can get a keeper from anywhere to cover," Ashwin opined.

Highlighting Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting prowess Ravichandran Ashwin praised Ruturaj Gaikwad's skills, saying he can perform well in the middle order.

“At four or five, I am sticking my neck out, his batting against spin, his running between the wickets, and his ability to close out an innings is phenomenal. My main concern is Gaikwad’s mindset," Ashwin said.

He noted Gaikwad's excellent T20 stats and limited chances despite good showings.

View on future opportunities R Ashwin gave a realistic outlook on when Gaikwad might get a consistent run.

"Ruturaj will likely get a long run in ODIs only after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire from the format."

Ashwin backs Gaikwad with a social media post Ashwin posted support for his ex-CSK teammate on X, “No matter how you feel. Get up, dress up, pad up, show up, and never give up. It can be hard to miss, but such is the competition for places in the Indian team. #RuturajGaikwad”

India's ODI squad against New Zealand for the upcoming series Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal