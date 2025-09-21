R Ashwin’s ‘low IQ’ dig at Mohammad Yousuf over Suryakumar abuse on Pakistani TV: 'It gets dirty when...'

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin has weighed in on the ongoing war of words between India and Pakistan cricketers ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash. The row escalated after former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf referred to India captain Suryakumar Yadav as "Suarkumar Yadav" during a TV debate — a slur that triggered outrage in Indian cricket circles.

Yousuf later tried to shift attention by blaming former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who had previously compared Shahid Afridi to “a barking dog”. But the remarks had already drawn criticism for lowering the tone of the debate.

How did Ashwin respond? Speaking on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin called for dignity and refused to be dragged into name-calling.

“I am a cricketer. Whatever love and respect I receive today is because of the things I’ve done on the cricket field,” he said. “Yes, sometimes we may speak beyond the boundary line, and someone might even find value in it. But there are things best left to the experts. When we step into areas we don't understand, it gets dirty.”

What message did he share? Without naming anyone directly, Ashwin stressed the futility of engaging in arguments that lack civility.

“I read a beautiful comment recently, and it’s something I will carry with me for the rest of my life — never argue with people below your IQ level. Because they will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience. He will never try to come to your level. But because you have common sense. You apply logic. You will try to understand at their level. You have lost. You have lost in life. So, I would say. Please don't go to their level. Because if you do. You will lose on their playing field. You will lose easily.”

What is India’s stance? Ashwin underlined that the Indian team remains focused on cricket, not off-field theatrics.

“Our truth is cricket,” he said firmly. “We are playing strong cricket, we are batting with class, we are bowling well. Let’s just stick to that. India, as a cricketing nation, is a superpower. Let’s keep building on that.”