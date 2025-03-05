Rachin Ravindra flies high at 25, joins Sourav Ganguly in elite list for multiple tons in World Cup & Champions Trophy

Rachin Ravindra joined the stalwarts like Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Upul Tharanga and Saeed Anwar on Wednesday to become the fifth cricketer in the world to score multiple hundreds in a single edition of a ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Having scored a hundred against Bangladesh in the group stages of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the 25-year-old New Zealander with Indian roots, rose to the occasion once again to notch up another hundred against South Africa in the semifinal in Lahore.

In the process, the New Zealand opener sealed a spot in the elite list. He had scored three hundreds in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Incidentally, all of his five ODI hundreds came in ICC tournaments.

Players with multiple hundreds in ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy

Player Team ODI World Cup (Year) Champions Trophy (Year) Saeed Anwar Pakistan 2 (1999) 2 (2000) Sourav Ganguly India 3 (2003) 2 (2000) Upul Tharanga Sri Lanka 2 (2011) 2 (2006) Shikhar Dhawan India 2 (2015) 2 (2013) Rachin Ravindra New Zealand 3 (2023) 2 (2025)

While Pakistan's Saeed Anwar had scored two hundred each in 1999 ODI World Cup and 2000 Champions Trophy, former India captain Sourav Ganguly smashed three hundreds in the 2003 World Cup and two in 2000 Champions Trophy.

Former Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga hit two centuries each in 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. India's Shikhar Dhawan had similar stats as Upul Tharanga in 2015 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. It is to be noted that Rachin Ravindra missed the game against Pakistan due to a forehead injury.

Ravindra, Williamson power Kiwis to 362/6 Meanwhile, centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson powered New Zealand to a mammoth 362/6 - the highest in Champions Trophy history - against South Africa. The duo shared 164 runs for the second wicket to provide the perfect platform for the later batters to blast away in the final overs.

New Zealand added 112 runs in the final 10 overs after reaching 250 in 40 overs. Daryl Mitchel (49 off 37 balls), Glenn Phillips (49 not out off 27) and Michael Bracewell (16 off 12) provided the fire power in the final overs as South African bowlers wilted on a good batting track.

The semifinal will mark the end of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan as the final will now be played in Dubai on March 9 between India and the winners of Wednesday's match.

