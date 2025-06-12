Radha Yadav replaces injured Shuchi Upadhyay for India women’s tour of England

Radha Yadav has been named as a replacement of injured Shuchi Upadhyay for India women's tour of England. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the decision on Thursday (June 12).

Shuchi Upadhyay injury Shuchi Upadhyay made her ODI debut in May 2025 during the Tri-series against Sri Lanka. She played one match in the series and conceded 59 runs in 54 deliveries, In the game, she bowled at an economy rate of 6.55 and is yet to take her maiden wicket. The 20-year-old left-arm spinner has sustained an injury in her left shin.

"Shuchi was ruled out of the tour after sustaining a left shin injury, which was diagnosed during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru,” BCCI stated in a release.

Radha Yadav named as replacement BCCI has announced Radha Yadav as Shuchi's replacement.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has named Radha Yadav as a replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay in Team India’s squads for the England tour,” the BCCI said.

The 25-year-old has played 84 T20Is and taken 97 wickets. In the 7 ODIs she played so far, she has scalped 8 wickets.

India women's tour of England India is set to play five T20Is against England followed by three ODIs. While the T20I matches will be played from June 28 to July 12, the ODI series is scheduled from July 16 to July 22.

India women’s tour for England tour - Updated squad England vs India - T20I squad Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav

England vs India - ODI squad Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav