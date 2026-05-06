Rafaela homers and drives in four runs as the Red Sox rout the Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela homered and drove in four runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers for the second straight night with a 10-3 victory on Tuesday night.

Framber Valdez (2-2) allowed a career-high 10 runs before being ejected in the fourth inning for hitting Trevor Story, which caused both benches to empty, though no punches were thrown. He also matched a career worst by allowing three homers.

Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu also homered for the Red Sox, who had lost four of five before coming to Detroit. Boston is 4-2 against the Tigers this season.

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Matt Vierling homered for Detroit, which has lost five of eight.

Brayan Bello (2-4) allowed one run on four hits in seven innings after replacing opener Jovani Moran for the second inning. He walked one and struck out seven after losing his last three starts.

RAYS 4, BLUE JAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ben Williamson drove in the winning run with a single after Yandy Díaz tied it with an RBI single and Tampa Bay rallied in the eighth inning to beat Toronto for the their fifth straight victory.

Tampa Bay won for the 11th time in 12 games and ran their winning streak at home to nine. They haven’t allowed more than three runs in 12 straight games, tying a team record set in 2013.

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Jonathan Aranda had a one-out double off Tyler Rogers (1-2) to get the rally started. Díaz singled to tie it 3-3. He took second on Jake Fraley’s single before Williamson drove him in.

Drew Rasmussen threw 85 pitches and allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings for Tampa Bay. Hunter Bigge and Casey Legumina (1-1) each pitched a scoreless inning, and Cole Sulser added a perfect ninth for his second save this season. The Rays’ bullpen has surrendered one run in its last 30 innings.

Kevin Gausman gave up two runs on six hits in six innings for Toronto and left with a lead after throwing 96 pitches.

PHILLIES 9, ATHLETICS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered twice, Cristopher Sánchez struck out 10 batters in eight strong innings and streaking Philadelphia defeated the Athletics.

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Bryson Stott also went deep, J.T. Realmuto drove in two runs and Brandon Marsh had three singles for the Phillies, who have won seven of eight since interim manager Don Mattingly replaced fired Rob Thomson.

The AL West-leading Athletics have lost three of four.

Sánchez (3-2) limited the A’s to just three hits while reaching double-digit strikeouts for the ninth time in his career. The NL Cy Young runner-up last season walked one and hit a batter.

After homering in Philadelphia’s 1-0 win at Miami on Monday, Harper went deep again to lift the Phillies to the series-opening victory. He clubbed a 2-2, 84-mph sweeper into the seats in right field leading off the third inning off Luis Severino (2-3). He also cleared the wall in center field in the eighth off Tyler Ferguson.

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Severino allowed just that one run on seven hits in five innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

ORIOLES 9, MARLINS 7

MIAMI (AP) — Adley Rutschman had a go-ahead, pinch-hit single and Leody Taveras followed with a run-scoring single in the ninth inning to lift Baltimore past Miami, snapping a five-game skid.

The switch-hitting Rutschman replaced the lefty-swinging Samuel Basallo — who tripled, doubled and singled earlier — to face lefty Andrew Nardi (2-2). Rutschman hit a liner to left that scored Taylor Ward from second. Taveras’ single to right scored Pete Alonso. Both Ward and Alonso had reached on walks.

Basallo drove in four runs and Alonso doubled and walked twice and scored four times for the Orioles. Rico García (3-0) got the last four outs for the win.

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Liam Hicks homered and had three singles and three RBIs for the Marlins.

Bassitt allowed four runs and six hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Marlins reliever William Kempner pitched a perfect eighth in his major league debut.

TWINS 11, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer, Brooks Lee drove in three runs and Taj Bradley struck out eight in six solid innings to help Minnesota beat Washington.

Buxton’s homer, his sixth in the last eight games and 11th this season, made it 10-3 in the eighth. Lee was 3 for 5 with two doubles and Trevor Larnach added two hits and two RBIs.

Bradley (4-1) gave up two runs and four hits and walked two.

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Cade Cavalli (1-2) gave up six runs — three earned — in four innings for the Nationals, who are 4-13 at home this season.

YANKEES 7, RANGERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead homer off Jacob deGrom in the sixth inning, and New York beat Texas for their fifth straight win and 15th in 17 games.

Chisholm lifted deGrom’s 98 mph fastball into the right field seats to snap a 3-3 tie. The 413-foot shot was the second baseman’s second career homer off deGrom (2-2), who allowed a homer to Chisholm at Citi Field on a 100.4 mph fastball on April 10, 2021.

Ryan McMahon hit a tying two-run homer off deGrom in the second inning after the Yankees trailed 3-0 before their first at-bats. McMahon joined teammate Giancarlo Stanton, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley as the only players with at least three homers off deGrom.

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Paul Goldschmidt added his 374th career homer in the eighth for a four-run lead.

DeGrom allowed six runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. It was the most runs allowed by the two-time Cy Young award winner since May 17, 2019, for the Mets at Miami.

David Bednar retired Josh Jung with the bases loaded in the eighth and got the final five outs for his 10th save.

ROYALS 5, GUARDIANS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael Massey hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Isaac Collins also went deep and Kansas City pushed their winning streak to five with a victory over AL Central-rival Cleveland.

Stephen Kolek allowed a three-run shot by Rhys Hoskins but little else over six innings in his season debut. The right-hander strained his oblique in his first start of spring training, but Kolek had pitched well in four rehab starts at Triple-A Omaha before the Royals had him make a spot start for Noah Cameron, who’s dealing with some lower back tightness.

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Nick Mears and Daniel Lynch IV handled a scoreless inning apiece in relief for Kansas City, and Lucas Erceg worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to earn his third save in four games and 10th of the season.

The Guardians’ Gavin Williams (5-2) allowed five runs and eight hits with two walks while losing for the first time since March 27, when the Mariners beat him in the second game of the season. Williams had since won five decisions covering six starts.

ASTROS 2, DODGERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed his first two home runs of the season to Christian Walker and Braden Shewmake, and Peter Lambert pitched seven strong innings to give Houston a win over Los Angeles.

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Lambert (2-2) allowed three hits and walked four with four strikeouts in his longest outing of the season. Bryan King gave up a run in the eighth before pitching a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Walker sent Ohtani’s first pitch of the second inning to the train tracks atop left field to make it 1-0. It was Walker’s 30th career home run against the Dodgers.

There was one out in the second when Shewmake hit a fastball from Ohtani into the seats in left field to extend the lead to 2-0. Shewmake, who had two hits, was a late addition to the lineup after Carlos Correa was scratched with a left ankle injury.

Ohtani (2-2) permitted four hits and two runs with eight strikeouts in seven innings.