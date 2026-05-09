Raipur welcomes RCB with a celebration of Chhattisgarhs culture, heritage ahead of IPL fixture on Sunday

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Ahead of their much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 'home' fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Raipur on Sunday, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad took time away from the field to immerse themselves in the rich culture and traditions of Chhattisgarh, experiencing the region's local food, music, art and heritage in an expo that brought the team closer to the spirit of the state.

RCB, who played their first five home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, are going to have the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur as their venue for the remaining two 'home' games in the IPL 2026, as per prior commitment.

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RCB captain Rajat Patidar said he enjoyed the cultural experience in Chhattisgarh. He highlighted the traditional music, drum performances and dances as memorable, and added that learning about the region's tribal communities and their history made the visit especially meaningful.

"I really liked it, especially when we entered and they played traditional music with drums while people were dancing. We also got to learn about the tribal communities here and their history, which was really special," said Rajat Patidar.

One of the highlights of the Saturday evening for the players was discovering the famed Godna art form, a traditional tattoo practice deeply rooted in tribal culture that has now evolved into textile and clothing designs to preserve the art across generations.

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Krunal Pandya was particularly fascinated by the craftsmanship and storytelling behind the artwork.

"This is the first time I am coming to Raipur and it's been pretty amazing. I explored the rich heritage and culture that Chhattisgarh and Raipur offer us. People are so skillful over here, the handicraft the l art and how they have preserved it was something really unique to learn about. It's amazing to see how culture and traditions are being carried forward," he said.

The RCB players also sampled a wide range of local delicacies from the region, including Charota Bhaji, Kanda Bhaji, Tikur Sherbet and traditional ragi-based dishes, giving them a taste of the local flavours of Bastar and Chhattisgarh.

"Cricket has always created opportunities to connect beyond the game, and for our players, experiences like these make every visit even more meaningful. From experiencing the local cuisine to learning about the Godna art form and the communities preserving it, it was an authentic and enriching experience for the team. Raipur has welcomed us with tremendous warmth and support, and we're excited to bring RCB to a city that has truly made us feel at home," said Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (ANI)