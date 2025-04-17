Rajasthan Royal’s Super over collapse sends Twitter into frenzy! Delhi Capitals’ fans can’t stop cheering

Delhi Capitals jumped to the top of the Points table of the IPL 2025 after winning the nail-biting thriller against Rajasthan on Wednesday (April 16). The game turned out to be game-changing when the tie led to a Super over.

Coming to bat first, DC registered a score of 188/5 in 20 overs with Abhishek Porel's 49 off 37 balls and KL Rahul's 38 off 18 balls. On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana who scored 51 runs each couldn't take the team to a win as Delhi Capitals bowlers managed to stop the RR batters at 188/4. The tables turned completely in the Super over. RR batters could post only 11/2 with DC's Mitchell Starc scalping two wickets. DC batters KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs chased the target of 12 runs in just four deliveries, taking their team to clinch another victory.

Fans on social media couldn't keep calm and a meme-fest erupted after the Super over

Sanju Samson on RR's after the match "We bowled really well. There were phases when they came hard at us. I would like to give credit to our bowlers and fielders. The energy on the ground was fantastic. I thought that score was chaseable given the batting lineup which we had. The start which we got in the powerplay, I felt it was definitely a chaseable score. I think as we all saw some fantastic bowling by Starcy. He is one of the best guys around in the world. I would like to give it to Starcy. He won them the game in the 20th over. Plan was to swing hard. I think Sandeep has been bowling the toughest overs for us in the last few years. Starcy took it away. A win today could have created some positivity in the dressing room," Sanju Samson reflected.

Axar Patel after DC's win "You do get confidence when the team is winning. But as a captain, you do think of contributing. You try to set examples. I came in and tried to create an impact. I thought about what I could do and followed my process. I batted and bowled well today I feel. I was thinking if Mitchell can execute, we will be in this. He bowled almost 12 yorkers. That's why he is such an Australian legend. I guess he missed only one ball as far as execution was concerned. The field was changed but he kept at it. It was vital to lose that one game. Helps us," Axar Patel said.

Full Squads Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

