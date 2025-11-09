Rajasthan Royals are likely to trade Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran - Report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are poised to trade star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for all-round powerhouses Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, ahead of IPL 2026. This high-stakes swap, one of the biggest in IPL trading history, promises to reshape both franchises' cores.

The potential deal, reported by ESPNcricinfo, has both teams in advanced talks, though neither has officially confirmed it yet. Sources close to the negotiations reveal that RR and CSK have consulted all three players, securing their initial buy-ins.

Under IPL rules, the franchises must submit an expression of interest to the governing council, followed by written consents and final ratification. If greenlit, this trade could be sealed soon, injecting fresh energy into squads reeling from IPL 2025's mixed fortunes.

Sanju Samson's RR farewell Sanju Samson, RR's skipper since 2021, has been the franchise's face for 11 seasons. Uncapped at 19, he burst onto the scene in 2013, helping RR to third place and a Champions League T20 final. Post their 2016-17 suspension, he rejoined in 2018 and guided the side to the 2022 IPL final, their first since 2008, under team director Kumar Sangakkara.

His stats include 4027 runs as RR's top scorer, 25 fifties (joint-most), a high of 124, and 149 catches behind the stumps.

In 2024, Samson recorded his maiden 500-run IPL season (531 at 48.27 average, 153.47 strike rate). Retained for INR 18 crore last year, he stayed captain but a mid-2025 injury sidelined him, contributing to RR's ninth-place finish. Post-season, Samson hinted at seeking a change, prompting his release request and this CSK pivot. Under him, RR balanced 33 wins and 33 losses in 67 game.

Ravindra Jadeja's legacy Ravindra Jadeja's journey makes this trade poetic. The 36-year-old all-rounder started his IPL career at the age of 19 with RR in 2008, clinching the title as a teenage sensation before a 2010 suspension for trying to negotiate a contract with the Mumbai Indians directly. He joined Kochi Tuskers for a brief stint in 2011 before joining CSK in 2012 for USD 2 million and has since become a significant part of the squad.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking a wicket in a IPL clash (file photo)

Retained for INR 18 crore ahead of the 2025 auction, second only to skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jadeja has played a key role in three of CSK's five IPL triumphs. His 2023 final heroics against Gujarat Titans, including a match-turning last-over, remain etched in memory. That year, he scalped 20 wickets, his best bowling haul. In IPL 2025, Jadeja's bat fired with 301 runs, featuring two fifties.

Across 254 matches, the fifth-most in IPL history, Jadeja has taken 143 wickets for CSK (a franchise record, with best figures of 5/16) and ties MS Dhoni with 16 Player-of-the-Match awards. He even captained CSK in 2022 before handing the reins back to Dhoni mid-season.