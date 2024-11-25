Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of players bought and retained

IPL Auction 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) placed the winning bid worth ₹12.5 crore for top England seamer Jofra Archer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction on Sunday in Jeddah.
The franchisee spent over ₹23 crore on day 1 and is left with ₹17.35 crore in its purse.
(This is a live article and will be updated as new developments unfold. Stay tuned for the latest updates.)
