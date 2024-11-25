Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of players bought and retained

Updated25 Nov 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals Team At IPL 2025 Auction

IPL Auction 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) placed the winning bid worth 12.5 crore for top England seamer Jofra Archer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction on Sunday in Jeddah.

The franchisee spent over 23 crore on day 1 and is left with 17.35 crore in its purse. 

 

Rajasthan Royals' full list of players bought in the IPL Auction 2025:

  1. Jofra Archer 12.50 crore
  2. Tushar Deshpande 6.5 crore
  3. Wanindu Hasaranga 5.25 crore
  4. Maheesh Theekshana 4.40 crore
  5. Nitish Rana ( 4.2 crore)
  6. Akash Madhwal 1.20 crore
  7. Kumar Kartikeya Rs. 30 lakh

List of retained players: 

  1. Sanju Samson 18 crore
  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal 18 crore
  3. Riyan Parag 14 crore
  4. Dhruv Jurel 14 crore
  5. Shimron Hetmyer 11 crore
  6. Sandeep Sharma 4 crore

(This is a live article and will be updated as new developments unfold. Stay tuned for the latest updates.)

