Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of players bought and retained

IPL Auction 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) placed the winning bid worth ₹12.5 crore for top England seamer Jofra Archer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction on Sunday in Jeddah.
The franchisee spent over ₹23 crore on day 1 and is left with ₹17.35 crore in its purse.
Rajasthan Royals' full list of players bought in the IPL Auction 2025:
- Jofra Archer ₹12.50 crore
- Tushar Deshpande ₹6.5 crore
- Wanindu Hasaranga ₹5.25 crore
- Maheesh Theekshana ₹4.40 crore
- Nitish Rana ( ₹4.2 crore)
- Akash Madhwal ₹1.20 crore
- Kumar Kartikeya Rs. 30 lakh
List of retained players:
- Sanju Samson ₹18 crore
- Yashasvi Jaiswal ₹18 crore
- Riyan Parag ₹14 crore
- Dhruv Jurel ₹14 crore
- Shimron Hetmyer ₹11 crore
- Sandeep Sharma ₹4 crore
(This is a live article and will be updated as new developments unfold. Stay tuned for the latest updates.)